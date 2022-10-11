Tribune journalist selected for global health reporting fellowship

Nigerian Tribune Journalist, Adetola Bademosi has been selected for a nine-month Global Health Reporting Initiative (GHRI) offered by the International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF).

The fellowship is focused on vaccines and immunisation for the second generation of journalists in Africa and Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) member countries.

According to IWMF, a total of 30 journalists were selected in Africa and CARPHA member countries in the Caribbean to participate in the GHRI beginning in October 2022.

Participants will participate in an online, English-language course that will provide access to sources who are public health and science-related experts on…