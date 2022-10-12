3,800 failed teachers’ recruitment test in Kogi

Kogi State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hon Wemi Jones, has disclosed that out of 6,900 candidates that sat for the teachers’ recruitment examination, 3,100 passed the exam.

Addressing the candidates at GYB Model Science Secondary School, Lokoja, the State’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hon Wemi Jones, congratulated them for making it to the oral interview stage.

“We need to fill 3,979 positions but about 17, 485 applied. 6,900 candidates were shortlisted for the aptitude test out of which 3100 passed by scoring 40 per cent and above.

“So, it is the 3100 candidates that will be called for the oral interview across the 21 local…