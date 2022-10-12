A don tells his story in Promise and Providence

A review of Emeritus Professor GOS Ekhaguere’s autobiography, Promise and Providence by Oka Martin Obono.

ANY review of the autobiography, Promise and Providence by Emeritus Professor of Mathematics, Godwin Osakpemwoya Samuel Ekhaguere (otherwise, GOS Ekhaguere), NNOM, must be set against the background of the author’s renowned humility and established penchant for understatement.

Enormous things happen in the 547 substantive pages and 26 chapters of this phenomenal piece of work, which appear cast on a Homeric order.

From its very beginning it attests to the interplay of mortals and immortals, in the affairs of men and of one man in particular –GOS Ekhaguere. Nothing could…