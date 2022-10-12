CONUA registration: Victory for academics seeking alternative platform to negotiate —Osagie-Eweka

Chairman of the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA), University of Benin (UNIBEN) chapter, Dr. Ishaq Osagie-Eweka, has explained that CONUA is a trade-union offering a platform to academics seeking to approach issues of conditions of services differently as against alleged Academic Staff Union of Universities’ (ASUU) approach.

He added that CONUA as a union does not believe in strike or closure of universities as an approach to bringing the attention of employers to issues of condition of services.

Osagie-Eweka informed that his members are willing to work with the management of UNIBEN in order to…