Family of six drowned in Anambra flood

A family of six persons have drowned to death by flood in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Tribune Online gathered that the incident happened in Nzam community, and that the family was drowned in their house after it was submerged by flood.

In a trending video, youths of the community were seen bringing out corpses from their house and depositing them in an upland area.

From the circulating video, the bodies consisted of a woman, her four children and her sister.

A narrator in the video said the family was already prepared to leave for a safe place, before they were swept away by the flood.

Anambra and Kogi State have been described as the worse hit states in the…