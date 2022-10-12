I don’t want girls to go through what I went through ― Soyinka

Author and social worker, Yemisi Soyinka, has given reasons why she wrote her debut young people’s memoir titled ‘Yemisi’s Diary’, which she unveiled on Wednesday, in Ibadan, in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl-child with the theme: ‘Our time is now – our rights, our future’.

Soyinka, who is the founder of the NGO, Save Our Souls Initiative for Adolescent Girls (SOSIAG), and who is passionate about the plight of adolescent girls, stated that she wrote the book to let young people, especially young girls, know more about the challenges associated with being an adolescent and also because she does not want girls to go through what she went through as a…