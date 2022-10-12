My administration is addressing major issues of security, access to finance, others, Gombe Gov declares

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has said that his administration taking bold steps towards addressing the three major issues affecting business creation and growth: security, access to finance, and electricity.

The Governor was speaking on Wednesday at the maiden Gombe State Investment Summit held at the International Conference Center, Gombe.

He said that on the issue of security, Gombe has remained remarkably peaceful in spite of the Boko Haram insurgency and other security challenges bedevilling the North-East sub-region.

The Governor added that the administration has accorded great priority to the security of lives and property which he said has been recognized…