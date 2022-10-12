Nigeria records 173 Lassa fever deaths as cholera kills 233

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) has disclosed that the country said there had been 933 confirmed cases and 173 deaths from Lassa fever as at Week 39, from 25 states, adding that of all confirmed cases, 71 per cent were from Ondo, Edo and Bauchi States.

The Director-General of NCDC, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, at the ministerial briefing and update on COVID-19 response and development in the health sector further disclosed that a total of 10, 217 suspected cases of cholera, including 233 deaths, have been recorded in 31 states this year.

He said there was a 47 per cent increase in the number of new suspected cholera cases in August epidemiological week 36 to 39 (4017)…