No plan to privatise TCN, says FG

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, said there was no plan to privatise the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

This was even as it urged the public to dismiss such claims describing them as, “non-existing.”

The Minister of Power, Engr Abubakar Aliyu, in a statement signed by his Media Aide, lsa Sanus, said the reports were untrue and aimed at spreading panic in the power sector.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria has no intent to sell or privatize the Transmission Company of Nigeria, and no one in the FGN has made a statement of an intent to sell TCN,” the statement read.

It stressed that the TCN is a centrepiece in the government’s efforts to rejuvenate the…