Nutrition, education, others identify as challenges facing girl child development

It is a known fact that the girl child is facing myriads of challenges ranging from nutrition, and access to basic services such as health, education, water and sanitation.

According to a UNICEF report on the situation of women and children in Nigeria, it was revealed that 46% of Nigeria’s population is under the age of 15, however exclusive breastfeeding stood at 17% over the last decade, and only 18% of children aged 6-24months are fed with the minimum acceptable diet.

The disclosure was contained in a Goodwill Message at the 2022 International Day of the Girl (IDG) Commemoration delivered by Mohammad Nasir Musa, Senior Project Coordinator, Plan International Nigeria in Bauchi…