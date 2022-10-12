Reps probe withdrawal of $23,122,553.14 lodged in foreign crude account in 2021

The House of Representatives on Tuesday threatened to invoke its constitutional powers to compel Chief Executive Officers of International Oil Companies (IOCs) to account for their stewardship on the Joint Ventures agreements since 1990 to 2022 and alleged tax evasion and capital allowances applied for.

Speaking during the investigative hearing, Chairman, Ad-hoc Committee investigating Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited’s JV agreement/operations, Hon. Abubakar Fulata, alleged that Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited (SNEPCO) has been claiming capital allowances from Federal Government without having the Certificate of Acceptance on Fixed Assets (CAFA).

Nigerian Tribune