The release of 23 hostages

AFTER languishing in captivity for over six months, the 23 hostages about whom many Nigerians had nursed apprehension were released last week amid palpable relief and joy among their long-suffering family members and Nigerians in general. Like millions of Nigerians, we are really happy and relieved and share in the joy of the families whose members have been recovered safely from the terrorists’ enclave although, sadly, one of them was reported to have been murdered on the way home by the same terrorists who have made the country their fiefdom. Nigeria of this moment is so unsafe that being alive can no longer be taken for granted. The dangers that stalk the streets are manifold…