12 Nigerian varsities surge in the 2023 global rankings ― Okebukola

At least twelve Nigerian universities have shown remarkable improvement in world rankings and were applauded at the Times Higher Education World Academic Summit which ended in New York on October 12.

Chairman of the Nigerian Universities Ranking Advisory Committee (NURAC), Professor Emeritus Peter Okebukola made this known while speaking with newsmen in Abuja on return from the New York Summit.

According to the ranking released by the Times Higher Education, the top two Nigerian universities in the 401 to 500 band were the University of Ibadan and the University of Lagos.

NURAC was set up by the Executive Secretary of NUC, Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed to mobilise Nigerian…