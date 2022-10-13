2023: APC has no plot to rig election, Fani-Kayode replies CUPP

 APC election Fani-Kayode CUPP


Former Aviation Minister and  Director of Special Media Projects and  Operations, All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode has said the ruling party has no plan to rig the forthcoming general elections.

Fani Kayode spoke on the heels of allegation by the Coalition of United Political Parties, (CUPP) that the ruling party has perfected a plot to suspend the operation of the Automated Biometric Identification System (BVAS) that combines the fingerprint and the facial authentication of registered voters.

National Chairman of the CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere, made the allegation on…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

