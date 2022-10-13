ADC holds special convention in Kaduna, ratifies expulsion of  Kachikwu, others

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has formally ratified the expulsion of its presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, and his running mate, Hon. Ahmed Rufai from the party.

Others also expelled from the party include the BoT chairman, Senator Patricia Akwashiki, national vice chairman North-East, other State chairmen and party executives.

The expulsion of the members from the party was ratified at a special national convention, which held at the Ahmadu Bello University Conference Hotel in Zaria, Kaduna State, on Wednesday.

At the convention also, the national officers whose tenure expired were replaced with the election of new national officers by affirmation.

Consequently,…