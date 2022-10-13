Another batch of returnees arrive Lagos Airport from Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received another batch of 126 Nigerians stranded in Libya back to Nigeria.

The Returnees were voluntarily airlifted from Misrata, Libya through the Voluntary Assisted Programme by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The latest arrival has put the figure of the stranded Nigerians from the war-torn country at 300 within two months as 176 returnees were assisted home on August 16.

The male Returnees consist of 62 adult females, six female children and four infant females while the male Returnees were 46 adults, two children and six infants.

The returnees were flown into the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad…