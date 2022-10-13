Equities investors lose N5.18bn as market closes lower by 0.02%

At the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Thursday, equities trading was bearish as the benchmark index closed marginally lower by 0.02 per cent to close at 47,524.38 basis points.

Basically, selloffs in Geregu stocks tempered investors interest in Banking stocks, leaving the market on the red zone.

Accordingly, the Month-to-Date loss increased to -3.1 per cent, while the Year-to-Date gain settled at +11.3 per cent.

Equities investors therefore lost N5.18 billion from their investment as the market capitalisation settled at N25.88 trillion at the end of the day’s trading activities.

However, as measured by market…