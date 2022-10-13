Failure to pay contributions threat to Gulf of Guinea Commission survival ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Member-States of the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC) to remit their outstanding Annual Assessed Contributions to the Secretariat, saying that continued non-payment by the majority has greatly affected the ability of the Commission to fulfil the mandate for which it was established in 2001.

He made the appeal at a virtual meeting of the Heads of State and Government of the Member States of the Commission, convened on Thursday to review progress on efforts to deal with the maritime challenges in the region.

The President said the inability of member-states to pay their assessment is threatening the continued existence of the Commission.

…