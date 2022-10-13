Nnamdi Kanu’s release: Family reacts, says it is win-win day, thanks FG

Following the Appeal Court victory that discharged and acquitted the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the family has expressed their excitement and gratitude to all who stood by them, including the Federal Government.

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune, his younger brother, Emma Kanu said, “The victory is for all of us. I am thanking all, men, women, pastors, journalists, IPOB media warriors, those we know and those we do not know all over the world, especially the Appeal Court judges that handled the case, even the dead.

“I also thank the Federal Government who understood and I know will abide by the Appeal Court decision. This is a win-win day.”

He…