OBMS ranks 5th among 55,004 private schools in Nigeria

The Oritamefa Baptist Model School (OBMS), Ibadan, has been recognised as the 5th best private school in Nigeria.

The school, which is an educational establishment of the Oritamefa Baptist Church, was given this recognition at the Eagle Square, Abuja, on October 5, 2022 during the commemoration of the 2022 World Teachers’ Day.

Speaking on Friday at the 20th Founder’s Day anniversary of the Ring Road branch of the school, the senior pastor and chairman of the church’s education board, Rev Dr ‘Diran Adeleke, described the feat as a proof of hard work, owing to the school’s reputation among the 55,004 registered private schools in the country, according to the 2019…