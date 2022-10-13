There will be no NIMASA without you, Jamoh tells stakeholders

THE Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, has stated that stakeholders would continue to occupy premium positions in the life of NIMASA, noting that it is the stakeholders who keep the Agency and maritime business afloat.

Speaking during this year’s celebration of the Customer Service Week at the Agency’s headquarters in Lagos, the DG averred his belief that investment in material assets by NIMASA would be meaningless without the staff and other external stakeholders.

He added that for every investment in material assets, there was a need for a corresponding availability of stakeholders to make such investment…