WSD: Nigerians advised on eye care

CHAIRMAN, Eleta Eye Foundation, Dr Gboyega Ajayi says Nigerians should love their eyes by avoiding poor diet, abuse of drugs and alcohol and ensuring they have a yearly check from an eye medical doctor from the age of 40.

Dr Ajayi, speaking on the World Sight Day (WSD) theme “Love your Eyes” to put focus on eyes, stated that loving one’s eye involves Nigerians obeying the dos and don’ts for good eyesight, including avoidance of smoking, herbal preparations due to adulteration of alcohol, diets and poor intake of green vegetables and fruits.

According to him, “smoking is not good for the eyes; there are people that have gone blind from taking some herbal preparations made…