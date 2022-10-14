Ajomale-Mcword makes list of UN Most Influential People of African Descent

The Founder of African Sports Tourism Week, and Managing Partner at Run Africa Advisory, Prince Deji Ajomale-McWord, has been recognised as one of the Most Influential People of African Descent, in the Media and Culture category.

This was on the heels of the 77th United Nations General Assembly held recently, where black achievers from around the world gathered in New York for MIPAD Recognition Week.

Organised in partnership with CNN, the 2022 edition featured Global 100 Under 40 and Global 100 Law & Justice.

In his remarks, Ajomale-McWord said, “I am humbled and grateful that the lone moments of sacrifice and hard work didn’t go unnoticed, after all. I have been doing some…