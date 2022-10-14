Chike, Cobhams, Styl Plus and Praiz to perform at Tee-A’s Rhythm and Blues

Multiple award-winning comedian and pioneer of standup comedy Tee-A will host a slew of Nigerian R’n’B royalties at his upcoming Rhythm and Blues Concert scheduled for the fourth quarter at the Eko Hotel and Suites.

Chike, Cobhams, Styleplus, PRAIZ, Alternate Sounds, and Iyanya, will be recorded as the debut headliner in the concert’s history that will annually celebrate the unique and classic rhythm and blues sounds originating from Nigeria.

Doubling as the show’s director, Tee-A, yet again, is set to record another successful production in the annals of the Nigerian entertainment industry following his highly successful shows: Live and Naked and Tyme Out with Tee-A.

