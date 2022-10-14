Contractor refunds proceeds of poultry birds sale to Oyo public school

The Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA), has disclosed that an agricultural company that entered into an agreement with a public primary school in the State to buy off the school’s poultry birds but failed to keep to the agreement has been investigated while refunding the proceeds of the sale has begun.

In a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan on Friday by the agency and signed by OYACA’s Chairman, Justice Eni Esan (retired), the agency investigated the petition submitted by the management of the school and after its efforts, the company, whose identity was kept from the public has started paying back the proceeds of the poultry birds’ sale.

In the same…