El-Rufai commissions N4.5bn shopping mall, rice mill in Kaduna

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has commissioned two gigantic projects built by his administration in Kaduna State at the cost of N4. 5 billion.

The biggest shopping mall, built by a Chinese firm at the cost of N2bn, and the biggest rice mill built by a local investor at the cost of N2. 5bn. in Kaduna as part of efforts to boost economic activities in the state.

Speaking during the event in Kaduna on Friday, as part of activities lined up for the 7th Kaduna Investment Summit, El’rufai said the journey to have a gigantic shopping mall in the heart of Kaduna started three years ago when the state government entered into partnership with some local and foreign investors.

According to him,…