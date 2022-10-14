FG assures persons with disabilities, visually impaired community of inclusive society

Federal Government assured Nigerians of its resolve towards ensuring an inclusive society for Persons with Disabilities, especially for the teeming Visually Impaired Community.

The Minister, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq gave the assurance via a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, to commemorate the 2022 White Cane Safety Day, on Saturday, 15th October 2022.

According to her, “White Cane Day was started in the United States of America, when the then US President Lyndon B. Johnson and the US Congress signed a joint resolution on 6th October 1964, proclaiming 15th October of…