Five things you can do on a weekend aside partying

Those who fail to plan, plan to fail. Your weekend is a great opportunity for you to plan ahead for the new week.

Instead of having to rush on Monday morning trying to get set for the new week that has started already, you have ample time on weekends to better prepare for the new week.

When you have the new week planned out on weekends, you are more organised and productive during the week.

4. Spend time with friends and family

Where else should you be during the weekend than with your family and friends?

Some, if not all, professionals barely have enough time for themselves during the weekdays as a result of the workload. How much more their families and friends?

So, you see, your…