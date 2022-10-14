Flood: FG hands over relief materials to Anambra, Jigawa, others

Federal Government has commenced the distribution of 12,000 metric tonnes of food and non-food items to states devastated by the recent floods, including Anambra, Jigawa and others.

Under the arrangement, Anambra State Government took delivery of some non food items including 7,350 nylon mats, 1,000 treated mosquito nets, 600 cartons of bathing soap, 2,500 pieces of guinea brocade (5 yards each), 1,000 pieces of brand new children’s wears, 1,000 brand new women’s wears and 1,000 pieces of men’s wears.

The State also receive 1,400 bags of 10kg rice, 1,400 bags of 10kg beans, 1,400 bags of 10kg maize, 75 bags of salt (20kg), 75 kegs of vegetable oil (20ltrs), 100 cartons of…