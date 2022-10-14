Lagos begins probe on Rico’s death in Ajah hospital

Lagos State government said it has deployed its investigative team to Doren Specialist Hospital in Ajah, a private hospital, following the death of BBNaija star, Rico Swavey, as a trending video sparked anger on social media, indicating that the former housemate was filmed by one of the nurses on duty as he battled for his life.

It would be recalled that the reality star with the name, Patrick Fakota, was involved in an accident on Wednesday which eventually claimed his life on October 13, 2022.

In the trending video, nurses in the hospital were heard chatting, while an unconscious Rico was seen placed on oxygen, with one of the nurses urging them to carry Rico onto the bed.

