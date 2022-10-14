Muslim News announces 12 hijab advocates as winners of annual award

AN Islamic newspaper, Muslim News, has declared advocates of hijab right in Nigeria as winners in the Nigerian Muslim Personality of the Year category of its annual awards for the year 2021.

According to the newspaper, Muslim News Nigeria Awards, stylised #MNAwards, celebrates Muslims who have excelled and made the Muslim community proud in Nigeria and globally.

In a statement, the publisher, Alhaji Rasheed Abubakar, said: “This year, we are recognising 12 outstanding Muslim personalities from different organisations and institutions that contributed to the hijab victory at the Supreme Court. They are called ‘the Hijab Vanguards’.

According to him, the hijab victory…