Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB jubilates over court judgment

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have expressed joy over the release of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu was arrested by the Nigerian government in Kenya in June last year and charged with terrorism and other acts.

The group expressed their delight in a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful after Justice Oludotun Adebola voided and set aside the charges by the Federal Government against Kanu.

The statement reads: “Yes, we are happy to hear that our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been acquitted and discharged that is to show that some judges are good and know the law and understand that Nnamdi Kanu did not commit crimes and his…