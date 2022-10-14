Our plans for Nigerian textile market — Riem Ali Taha, CEO, Suntex AG

Suntex AG, a company which designs produces and distributes embroideries and prints, is leaving its footprints in the Nigerian and African fabric markets.

Founded in Switzerland in 1998, the company which specialises in voile is presently leading new projects and items specific to the Nigerian market. According to Riem Ali Taha, Suntex AG will be looking for opportunities to expand.

“The Nigerian market is important to us because most of our products and designs key into the diverse culture and lifestyle of its people, from the North to the South. We are known for our high-quality Swiss voile fabrics. We have our own secret which we infuse into creating the…