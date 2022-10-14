Things to know before visiting Niger Republic

The African continent is blessed with 54 countries with individual unique qualities standing them out amongst other nations in the world.

If you’re looking to visit African countries as a Nigerian, there are quite a number of countries you can travel to with or without a visa and the Niger Republic is definitely a good choice.

This article discusses all you need to know about Niger before you visit.

1. Introduction

Niger, officially Republic of Niger, is a landlocked western African country. It is bounded on the northwest by Algeria, on the northeast by Libya, on the east by Chad, on the south by Nigeria and Benin, and on the west…