Why we banned heavy duty vehicles on our roads ― Edo govt

By
Headliners
-
1


Why we banned, Edo hails retirees, Edo govt continues reclamation of Irhirhi-Obazagbon-Ogheghe, Edo govt declares 24-hour curfew in Obazagbon, Ogheghe over communal clash, Edo govt justifies rationalisation, Obaseki gives seven, Obaseki eulogizes Reps member, Edo govt suspends ASUU, Edo APC berates Obaseki , Obaseki lauds retiring, We joint venture financing model, did not collect money from Obaseki , demolition of Benin Central Hospital, Benin residents plead with Obaseki over Benin-Sapele highway, Edo civil servants, visitors ignore no vaccination, no entry order to public offices, Edo govt warns absentee, Flood takes over Edo primary school, pupils stranded, showing interest in COVID-19 vaccination, Edo gets tough, unvaccinated persons access to large, Buhari re-appoints Obaseki, PDP e-registration kicks, Obaseki dethrones traditional ruler, Equity Health Insurance package, Obaseki appeals for calm, arson attempt at Palm House
Obaseki


The Edo State Government has explained that its ban on heavy-duty vehicles weighing above 30 tons from the state intra-city roads was occasioned by what it described as unbearable damages being done to the roads by the vehicles.

The State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Hon. Chris Nehekhare, who gave the explanation while briefing Journalists yesterday in Benin City, said the state government decided to preserve the roads for residents of Edo with the ban.

He lamented that about 99% of heavy-duty vehicles using the state roads do not contribute to the Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) of…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR