Wike/Ayu rift: PDP BoT submits report to NWC

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is meeting with the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to submit and discuss its report on the rift between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and the National Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

The meeting at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja is being presided over by the embattled party boss, who acknowledged in his opening remarks that even though the leadership has been working behind the scene, the crisis is yet to be resolved.

He said the NWC has met behind closed doors with the aggrieved members but still thought it…