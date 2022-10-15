Am I depressed? – Tribune Online

I have been finding it difficult to sleep at night these days due to some unresolved financial issues. Although I work in a large company, I usually avoid eating in the restaurant in order to keep away from my co- workers. I stumbled on a medical journal where a case similar to mine was described as a case of depression. Is this true? Am I depressed?

Taofeek (by E Mail)

Although it is not usual for people to go through some periods of stress and anxiety from time to time, any prolongation of such symptoms can be termed as a case of depression. Some cases of depression can be very mild and…