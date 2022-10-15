As a Nigerian, what do you think of the reward and reward system in Nigeria?

Are you folloing the trend of what is being rewarded in the society and at one time or the other paused to ask some rherorical questions? Some students of ADESINA COLLEGE, Ibadan expressed their views on this.

Breakthrough Akanni, 12 yrs old, J.S.S 3

The educational sector in Nigeria should attract more rewards because it plays a significant role in the academic performance of every child. If this sector is rewarded, teachers will be motivated to work harder thereby giving students their best while students disposition to learning and studying will improve thus leading to greater academic performance. When youths are rewared for performing well in their academics and other…