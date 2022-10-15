Atiku to appear before Northern leaders policy dialogue session in Kaduna

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar will appear before the Northern leaders policy dialogue interactive session in Kaduna today, Saturday.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Media Adviser to the PDP presidential candidate, Paul Ibe on Friday.

The statement noted that “the event is meant to x-ray the policy positions of presidential candidates of six respective political parties, and will feature Atiku at 1:00 pm.

“Several groups like the Arewa Consultative Forum, Arewa House, Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, Northern Elders Forum and Arewa Research and Development Project,…