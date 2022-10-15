Bauchi FRSC flags off 2022 ember months special operations

Unlike this period in 2021 when the Bauchi Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC) was overwhelmed by fatal crashes forcing it to declare that the devil took over the roads, the Commission has confirmed that road crashes in the state have reduced by 53 per cent in the year 2022 as it commenced the annual end of the year special operations known as ‘Ember’ months.

The Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi, made the declaration at the official flag-off of the 2022 ‘Ember’ months campaign saying that personnel of the Corps will not relent in ensuring that roads across the state are crashed free during the special operation period and beyond.

The 2022 edition…