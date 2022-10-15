FG has no option but to obey Court of Appeal, free Nnamdi Kanu ― IPOB’s lawyer

The lead counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, on Friday said the Federal Government has no option but to obey the verdict of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which had discharged and acquitted IPOB leader, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Ejiofor made this known to newsmen in Owerri while reacting to the statement credited to the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, that the court of appeal had discharged Kanu and not acquitted him and that the FG, has the option to appeal.

However, the last Thursday verdict of the appeal court had been described by Ejiofor as “sacrosanct and must be obeyed immediately without further ado.”

He further…