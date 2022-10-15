Lawmaker calls for more designated camps for victims in Anambra

The Lawmaker Representing the Anambra East constituency in the State House of Assembly, Honourable Obinna Emeneka, has called for more designated camps for flood victims across affected areas in the state.

He made the call on Saturday when he visited some of the holding camps and communities being ravaged by flood in Anambra East, Anambra West and Onitsha North Council Areas respectively.

Emeneka, during the visit, donated bags of rice, one hundred cartons of noodles, drugs as well as an ambulance that would be used in the camps in the case of any emergency situation till the flood recedes.

Upon arrival at Igbariam, Umueri, Umuoba Anam, Aguleri, and Onitsha camps, the lawmaker,…