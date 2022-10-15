Nigerian health sector desperately needs rejuvenation —Godknows Osarhiaekhimen, OAU best graduating medical student

Godknows Chiamaka Osarhiaekhimen is the 2022 best graduating student of Medicine and Surgery of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU). She made distinctions in all her medical courses. In this interview by Kingsley Alumona, she speaks about her life and experience in OAU, the Nigerian health sector, among others.

AT what age/stage in your life were you sure you wanted to become a medical doctor?

This is a tough question. Honestly, I was guided into this profession by my dad. I can’t think of a particular point in my life where I decided on my own to become a doctor. I don’t regret it, though. I can’t imagine studying anything else, now. I find the medical field exciting….