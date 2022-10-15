Security: Enugu govt suspends traditional ruler

Enugu State government has suspended forthwith the traditional ruler of Ekpulato Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area of the state, HRH Igwe Greg Ituma.

The suspension, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters, Dr Charles O. C Egumgbe, was sequel to allegations of conduct inimical to the security of the state.

