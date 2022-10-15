Strike: Reps will ensure FG keeps its commitments to ASUU, Varsities

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on Friday showered encomium on the leadership of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over its resolve t suspend the 8-month old nationwide industrial action.

The striking lecturers after the marathon National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja, suspended the strike and called on all its members to resume work with immediate effect.

While expressing delight over the development, Hon. Gbajabiamila in a statement seen on his official twitter handle, however ensure that the Federal Government keeps its commitments to the union and universities.

“I am pleased by the decision by the Academic Staff…