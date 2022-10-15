Tompolo’s boys discover another illegal oil pipeline connected to high sea

Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd (TSSNL), a company owned by High Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo, has discovered another allegedly illegal crude oil pipeline attached to Trans Forcados Export Trunkline through which crude oil was being diverted from a 400,000 barrel per day Forcados pipeline to the high seas for export.

The discovery, which is coming few days after an illegal four-kilometre crude oil pipeline belonging to Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) was exposed, was made about a week ago by operatives of TSSNL through an exclusive Intel according to Chief Keston Pondi, Managing Director, TSSNL.

The discovered illegal pipeline, on close observation on…