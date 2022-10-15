We have created 75,750 jobs in Kaduna in seven years ― Gov  El-rufai

Kaduna State Government has said it had created 75, 750 direct and indirect jobs in the last seven years through different investments in the state.

This was even as it said it had provided a conducive environment for the private sector to drive the economy, by embarking on numerous policy actions and reforms.

He made this known while making a presentation at the 7th Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit(KadInvest) on Saturday.

The governor who gave a recap of what his administration achieved since its inception explained why investors should invest in Kaduna state, citing the abundance of natural resources, a productive workforce, steady economic growth and being the gateway to…