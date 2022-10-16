2023: Abiodun hits back at Amosun, says ex gov’s dirty politics will fail

THE Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has hit back at his predecessor in office, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, declaring that he would fail in his anti-party politics aimed at scuttling his reelection bid in 2023.

Abiodun, who flayed Amosun for playing “dirty politics” and openly declaring to work for a governorship candidate of another party next year, said that the former governor would fall once again as he did in the 2019 governorship election.

The immediate past governor at an interview recently had declared that he would work against Governor Abiodun and support Biyi Otegbeye, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in 2023.

But Abiodun…