ADP to lead coalition on litigation against Wike’s Executive Order 21

The governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) for the 2023 Rivers State governorship election, Victor Fingesi, says his party would lead a coalition of other political parties and civil society groups to seek legal action against Executive Order 21 of the Rivers State Government.

Briefing newsmen on Sunday after a church thanksgiving to mark the beginning of the governorship and other campaigns of the ADP, Fingesi stated that he would never yield to Executive Order 21 which imposed a N5million fee on political parties for use of the state public schools and related facilities for campaign rallies.

He stated that Executive Order 21 was draconian and relives Decree…