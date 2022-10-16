ASUU strike: Gainers and losers

Hurrah! The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has called off its strike, exactly eight months after! ASUU president, Professor Emmanuel Victor Osodeke, had given hope that the eight-month-old strike action by his members might soon come to an end – whether gloriously or ingloriously, I must add! The intervention of the House of Representatives, led by its speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, must have broken the ice so much so that Osodeke could confidently announce that he (interpreted ASUU?) had sighted light at the end of the tunnel: After eight wasted months, which is like three academic semesters! My son, who is in the first semester of Part Three at the Obafemi Awolowo…